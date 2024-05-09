Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 147.03% from the company’s previous close.

RNAC has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAC traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.86. 44,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,750. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.21% and a negative net margin of 845.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cartesian Therapeutics will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 21,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $350,114.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,017,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,479,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 22,446 shares of company stock valued at $365,474 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.