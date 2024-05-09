Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.55

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 40857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $548.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 127.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 227.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 56,294 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.