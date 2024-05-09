Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,765.00

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,765 ($59.86) and last traded at GBX 4,760.33 ($59.80), with a volume of 8698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,755 ($59.74).

Capital Gearing Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,301.93 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,701.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,615.80.

Capital Gearing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.