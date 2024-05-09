Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis Sells 21,255 Shares of Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 21,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.35, for a total transaction of C$2,366,646.48.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
CP opened at C$112.14 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of C$94.45 and a 52-week high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a market cap of C$104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$117.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$108.86.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2982664 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$121.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.63.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Read More
