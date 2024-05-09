Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Blend Labs stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $594.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.29.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 118.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $246,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,362,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Blend Labs by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 245,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

