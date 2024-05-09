C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NASDAQ:CCCC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.63. 168,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,323,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $456.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.22.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.30% and a negative net margin of 638.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

