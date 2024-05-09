Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bumble updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.48. 7,438,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -364.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67. Bumble has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.05.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

