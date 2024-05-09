Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Brunswick has raised its dividend by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.
Brunswick Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $81.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,016.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $526,960.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,602,880 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.
