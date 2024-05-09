Brokers Set Expectations for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $219.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 240.20%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 94,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

