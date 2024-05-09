Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 55.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brink’s updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-8.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.30-8.00 EPS.
Brink’s Price Performance
NYSE BCO traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,796. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.75. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $63.35 and a 1 year high of $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27.
Brink’s Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 53.30%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s
In related news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 400 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $32,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 665 shares in the company, valued at $54,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
