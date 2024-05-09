BP p.l.c. (BP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4362 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
BP has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. BP has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BP to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
BP Stock Up 1.0 %
BP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.45. BP has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
