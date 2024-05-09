Bogart Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BNDW traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.73. 15,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,897. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $70.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

