Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 41,462 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.25. 1,842,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,617. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $69.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

