Bogart Wealth LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 93,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.99. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

