Bogart Wealth LLC Has $5.70 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,361,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $582,970,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 1,620,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,720. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

