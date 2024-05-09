Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 493,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.77 and a 12 month high of $63.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

