Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 8,717 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,233.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.42. The company had a trading volume of 296,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,131. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average is $211.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

