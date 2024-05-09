Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 713 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3,395.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 862.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 949,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,450. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

