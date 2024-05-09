BMO Capital Markets Trims Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Target Price to $20.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the travel company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $17.98. 3,392,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 300.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tripadvisor by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 57.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

