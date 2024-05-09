Blur Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $31.28 Million (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Blur token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $31.28 million and $40.27 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blur has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,592,242,672.6598172 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.37217587 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $50,205,595.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

