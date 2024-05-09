Blume Capital Management Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ACES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,890,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ACES stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $29.07. 5,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,224. ALPS Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.77.

ALPS Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Clean Energy index. The fund tracks an index of US- and Canada-listed companies in the clean energy industry. ACES was launched on Jun 29, 2018 and is managed by ALPS.

