Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,848,000 after buying an additional 168,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,335. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

