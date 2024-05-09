Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 342,884 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $149.33. 510,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.41.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

