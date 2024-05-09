Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 180 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.79. 4,472,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,998,146. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.21. The company has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.