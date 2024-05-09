Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.30. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $317.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 57,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,899,546.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,115,159 shares of company stock worth $135,385,519. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Bird

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 91.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after purchasing an additional 160,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.