Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE:BKH traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $57.58. The stock had a trading volume of 617,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,180. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Black Hills

About Black Hills

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.