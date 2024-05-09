Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Major Shareholder Ned L. Sherwood Purchases 6,524 Shares

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 6,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $18,201.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,714,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,361.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

BRN stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRN. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnwell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

