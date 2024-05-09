Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) PT Raised to $23.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,838,000 after purchasing an additional 219,290 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,416,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 84,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
