AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,309,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,433,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded up $14.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,977.43. 32,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,238. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,056.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,795.11. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.