Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $414.00

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 414 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 414 ($5.20), with a volume of 361316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 383 ($4.81).

Asia Dragon Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 359.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market capitalization of £663.97 million, a P/E ratio of -463.75 and a beta of 0.55.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

