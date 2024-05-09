Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Armada Hoffler Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.21-1.27 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.22 million, a PE ratio of -213.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,640.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis H. Gartman bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, with a total value of $46,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,491.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,129 shares of company stock valued at $74,291. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

