Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $401,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NJUL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,991 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

