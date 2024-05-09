Arlington Capital Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAPR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 150,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 4,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,830. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

