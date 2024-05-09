Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,354 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,451,000 after acquiring an additional 150,898 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,082,000 after purchasing an additional 147,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $316.35. 688,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,341. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.25 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.52, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.23 and a 200 day moving average of $275.18.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

