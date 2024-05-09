Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ASC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 1,289,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $20.52.
Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.
Ardmore Shipping Company Profile
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
