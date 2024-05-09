Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $106.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.46 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Ardmore Shipping’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. 1,289,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $20.52.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

