Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Guggenheim

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:APTV opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 21,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

