Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,211 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,768,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 348.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,605,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,751 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,320,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,747,000 after acquiring an additional 640,943 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 766,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 171,936 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.04.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.