Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,063,506 shares of company stock worth $195,024,605 in the last 90 days.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Up 0.4 %

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Shares of AMJ opened at $28.66 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.4227 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th.

About JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.