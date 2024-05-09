Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 49,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 3.2 %

PYPL stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

