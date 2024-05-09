Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,384 Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,763,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 603,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a market capitalization of $836.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

