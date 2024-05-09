Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710 ($21.48).

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,186 ($27.46) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The firm has a market cap of £21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,232.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,336 ($29.35). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,739.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is 4,264.71%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

