Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 373,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,187,000 after acquiring an additional 89,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,613. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

