Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

Get Amgen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $307.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.74. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after acquiring an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,875,306,000 after buying an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,890,769,000 after buying an additional 243,720 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after buying an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.