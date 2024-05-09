Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a sell rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.90.

NYSE AEE opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $115,241.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,422,883.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 13.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

