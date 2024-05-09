ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells $318,400.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,618,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.30. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALX Oncology

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 445.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.