Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,058,000 after buying an additional 1,406,491 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,318,000 after buying an additional 1,389,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.47. 9,593,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,741,791. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

