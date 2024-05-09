Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790,207 shares during the quarter. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 5.0% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $94,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,263,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,498,000 after acquiring an additional 287,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,182. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

