Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.97.

Airbnb stock traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,170,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,031. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

