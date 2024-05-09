ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACVA. Northcoast Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.32 on Thursday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In related news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,013,704.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,809,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,445,000 after buying an additional 1,010,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,561,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 313,856 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,611,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 851,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 142,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,369,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

