AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) SVP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 15,929 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in AAR by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AAR by 730.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in AAR by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

