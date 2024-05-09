AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) SVP Christopher A. Jessup Sells 15,929 Shares of Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
AAR Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of AAR stock opened at $71.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.60. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.01.
AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair began coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.
